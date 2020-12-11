Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWONK. B. Riley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $581,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $16,077,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

