FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) Upgraded at Laurentian

Laurentian upgraded shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FSV opened at C$166.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$176.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$159.41. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$83.36 and a 52-week high of C$189.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,600 shares in the company, valued at C$34,249,600. Insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $1,792,750 in the last quarter.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

