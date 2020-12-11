FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) Raised to “Buy” at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Laurentian upgraded FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) alerts:

TSE:FSV opened at C$166.20 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of C$83.36 and a 12-month high of C$189.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$176.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.50, for a total value of C$174,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,014,000. Insiders sold a total of 10,400 shares of company stock worth $1,792,750 over the last 90 days.

About FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.