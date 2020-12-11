First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.12.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

