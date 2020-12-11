First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,016 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

