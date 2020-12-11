First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

FFWM opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $844.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $7,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $7,528,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 450,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,441,000 after buying an additional 345,667 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

