Financial Survey: TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TCW Strategic Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCW Strategic Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 21.85% 11.89% 6.18%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TCW Strategic Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCW Strategic Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 4 2 0 2.33

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential downside of 19.38%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than TCW Strategic Income Fund.

Risk and Volatility

TCW Strategic Income Fund has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCW Strategic Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCW Strategic Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 5.49 $19.50 million $1.52 8.49

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than TCW Strategic Income Fund.

Dividends

TCW Strategic Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of TCW Strategic Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of TCW Strategic Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats TCW Strategic Income Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc. The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its equity investments, it seeks to invest in growth and value stocks of companies. The fund's fixed income investments are comprised of mortgage related securities, asset-backed securities, money market securities, convertible securities, high yield bonds, collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), and securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, NASDAQ, and a customized benchmark comprised of Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, Citigroup High Yield Cash Pay Index, S&P 500 Index, and BofA Merrill Lynch All Convertibles All Qualities. The fund was previously known as TCW Convertible Securities Fund, Inc. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. was formed on January 13, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

