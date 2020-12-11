Financial Comparison: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) vs. Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.32 Mesoblast $32.16 million 61.25 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -22.69

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.06% -35.89% Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 4 0 2.50

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 203.28%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $14.46, suggesting a potential downside of 13.89%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Volatility and Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.