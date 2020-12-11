Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1,435.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

