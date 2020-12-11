Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $55.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.61.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $96.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

