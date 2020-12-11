Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.61.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $96.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,929 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,936,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

