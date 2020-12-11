Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 1,581.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fastly worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 321.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after buying an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $7,577,563.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,264,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,018,274.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,605 shares of company stock valued at $80,368,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

