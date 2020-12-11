Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 1,581.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fastly worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $332,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,188,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $183,183.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,550,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 926,605 shares of company stock valued at $80,368,814. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

