ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 353 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 475.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.43.

Shares of FICO opened at $506.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $522.01. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

