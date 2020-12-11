ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 3,446 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after buying an additional 465,487 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chubb by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $153.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.95.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,352 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,666. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

