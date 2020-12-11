ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 6,109 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 146.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of TEAM opened at $227.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average of $186.86. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $235.17.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

