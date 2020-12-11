ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,913 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after buying an additional 101,472 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,548,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after buying an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 659,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

