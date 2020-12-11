ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 8,568 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,849.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,430,546 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $80.57 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

