ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 17,468 Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 310.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 11,878.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,615 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,022,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,894,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 535,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 404,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $6,891,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 161.18% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLIBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

