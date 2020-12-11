Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Evotec SE (EVT.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.80 ($36.24).

Get Evotec SE (EVT.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €26.19 ($30.81) on Friday. Evotec SE has a fifty-two week low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a fifty-two week high of €26.77 ($31.49). The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 284.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec SE (EVT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec SE (EVT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.