Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.01.

NYSE EVH opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Evolent Health by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

