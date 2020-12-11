Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 75,320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 105.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

In related news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,688 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKTS opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.