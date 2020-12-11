Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 38.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.44. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

