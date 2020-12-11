Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

