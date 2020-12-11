Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTB shares. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

NYSE:KTB opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

