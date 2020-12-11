Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $119,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 148.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 78,689 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $17,685,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

