Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 892 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

