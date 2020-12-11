Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 643 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $63.27.

