Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 5,398 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lamb Weston by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.