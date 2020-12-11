Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 235 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

