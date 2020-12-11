Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,918 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 73.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $63,930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,025,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,584 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,685,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $24,912,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.96 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

