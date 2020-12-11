Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 136 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cummins by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

CMI stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.65. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

