Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

