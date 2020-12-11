Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after acquiring an additional 726,720 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after purchasing an additional 457,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 445,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

