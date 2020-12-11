Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,282 shares of company stock worth $19,846,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

