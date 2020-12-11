Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Itron by 10.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Itron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,479. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

