Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 998 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSE EMO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

