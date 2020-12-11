Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $154.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

