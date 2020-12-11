Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Fred M. Powell purchased 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,425.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.69 million, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.41. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

