Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $82,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 328.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,567 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $5,427,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $173.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $175.46.

