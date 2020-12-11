Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.68 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

