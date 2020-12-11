Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,873,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

FSK stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

