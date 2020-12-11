Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 319,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.