Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 971.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

