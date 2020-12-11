Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1,062.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Chemed by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHE opened at $482.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.22. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,246,895.00. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,121. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

