Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,589.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9,933.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,390.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,135.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,628.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

