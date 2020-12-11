Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 98.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,219 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,994 shares of company stock worth $15,230,179. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

