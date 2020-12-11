Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 1,189,456 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $83,330.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,624 shares of company stock worth $2,038,416.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.02 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

