Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after acquiring an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 841,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,127 shares of company stock worth $2,235,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of IP opened at $48.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

