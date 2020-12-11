Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,980 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,200 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,687.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.